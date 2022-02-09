Joe Bill Martin, Jr.

CLEAR LAKE SHORES — Joe Bill “Bill” Martin, Jr. (affectionately known as “Unk”), 67, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 31, 2022. Bill was born in Galveston, Texas on January 14, 1955 to Joe Bill “Bill” Martin, Sr. and Mary Beatrice “Bea” Meza Martin. He graduated from Ball High School and immediately went into the construction business like his father. He worked many interesting jobs in interesting places before coming back to Galveston County and settling down in Clear Lake Shores, Texas, where he lived for over 30 years.
Bill loved people and had friends from all walks of life. He remembered special details and followed up on conversations even months after the original encounter. His laughter was contagious and he never met a stranger. He filled up every room he walked into and became the life of the party. He loved life and was always willing to swap jokes and tall tales with anyone. He had a positive, can-do attitude and was always up for a challenge when an unusual project came his way. His work in recent years was as a concrete contractor. He was well-known throughout Galveston County and beyond and was highly respected as an expert in his field. He often did work the old-fashioned way, with his word and a handshake. He was particularly interested in decorative concrete using various stains, stamps and other techniques that took grey concrete and made it into works of art.
Bill had a great sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling very much. His favorite spots included Key West, New Orleans, Lake Charles and Las Vegas.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Martin, Sr., Bea Martin, and a brother who died at birth, as well as his beloved dogs: Domino, Captain I, Lady and Captain II. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Martin; niece, Marlina Maceo Hoggatt and husband, Andrew Hoggatt; nephew, Vincent A. Maceo, III; great-nephew, Luke Hoggatt and great-niece, Katie Hoggatt; and cousins on both the Martin and Meza sides of the family. In addition to his biological family, Bill leaves behind his “family by choice:” John Garber, Steve Murray, Jack Solari, Joe Blackshear and Craig Hervey as well as countless numbers of friends.
Bill’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, Texas with a celebration to be held in early Spring in Clear Lake Shores.
Bill loved Golden Retrievers and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc. at www.gbgrr.org or by mail at GBGRR, PO Box 940325, Houston, Texas 77094.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bill’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
