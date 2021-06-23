TEXAS CITY — Johnnie Holt McDonald passed away peacefully June 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Johnnie was born June 27, 1947, to Joe Holt and Cleo Smith Holt in Palestine, Texas. She moved with her family to Texas City when she was 6 months old.
Johnnie graduated from Texas City High School in 1965; she met Paul F. "Piffy" McDonald, Jr. and they married in February of 1965. Johnnie worked for many years at Doctor's Clinic until she retired to take care of her grandchildren. Being Mimi was her all-time favorite job. Johnnie was a longtime faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Texas City. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son-in-law, two sisters and one brother.
Johnnie is survived by her two daughters, Kristi Quigley and Marla Iles (Brandon); her grandchildren Peyton Quigley Rios (Dustin), Mason Quigley and Emma Iles; her sister Peggy Tipping (Harold); nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and many other extended family members and friends who became family.
Pallbearers will be Mason Quigley, Brandon Iles, Dustin Rios, Randall Johnston III, Darren Summers and Hernan Hernandez.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Right at Home Health Care and AMED Hospice for your compassionate care of our beloved mother.
Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM, with funeral to follow at 11:00AM. at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
