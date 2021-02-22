LEAGUE CITY — Marvin George Freudensprung, a resident of League City, Texas passed from this life, Friday, February 19, 2021 surrounded by his family. Marvin was born December 8, 1933 to proud and loving parents Charlie and Christin Freudensprung in Needville, Texas.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas, also a member of Woodmen of the World. Marvin spent his career in management for Houston Light and Power Company. However the title he cherished the most was that of husband, father and rancher.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Christin; his wife, LaVerne Reed Freudensprung; and grandson Brad Barr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, step- daughter, Cindy Bertothy and her husband Jule: two step-sons, Eddie Barr and his wife Diana and Randy Barr and his wife Kari; brothers, Clarence Freudensprung and his wife Bernice and Charles Pfeffer and his wife Janice; nine grandchildren Brandi Listi, Kelley Baker, Jennifer Robison, Monica Hopkins, Valerie Barr, Lori Foster, Hannah Amieva, Shelby Amieva and Colby Amieva; 12 great grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
In his honor a funeral service will be held, 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 26, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Dickinson, Texas with interment following at Forest Park East Cemetery, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. Pallbearers serving will be Kyle Hopkins, Michael Robison, Tony Listi, Mike Baker, John Wallace and Brad Foster.
