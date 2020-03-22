Manuela Martinez Barrera went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 96. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family will hold a small private funeral at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
