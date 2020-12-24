Henry Brick Pomeroy, Jr.

GALVESTON — Henry B. Pomeroy, Jr. Was born on November 4, 1928 in Galveston, TX and passed away on December 16, 2020 in Galveston, TX. Henry was predeceased by his parents, Henry B. and Pauline Wisrodt Pomeroy, his sister, Patricia J. Pomeroy (all of Galveston, TX) and sister-in-law, Shirley Pomeroy of Orange, TX. He is survived by his son, Dr. H. Brick Pomeroy, Ill and Suzie Lyons of Galveston; his daughter, Robbie Pomeroy O’Brien and George O’Brien of Humble, TX; his brother, Stephen E. Pomeroy of Orange, TX; his grandchildren, Brooke King and husband Josh King of Houston, TX, Barbara Beeson of Austin, TX, and Henry Brick Pomeroy, IV of Houston, TX; his two great grandchildren Ava and Nathaniel King of Houston, TX and nieces and cousins.
Henry attended Galveston Public Schools and Texas A&M University. He was employed for seventeen years in the Chief Engineer’s Office of the Santa Fe Railroad and spent thirty-seven years in the real estate profession as a broker and appraiser. Henry was five-time president of the Galveston Association of REALTORS, past president of the Galveston County A&M Club, former chairman of the Zoning, Planning and Building Standards Commission of the City of Galveston, prior Trustee for G.I.S.D., and proudly served on various other Galveston boards and committees.
Henry was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Tucker Lodge A. F. & A. M., and a former member of the Galveston Country Club, where he spent many an afternoon on the links with his golfing buddies.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. After cremation, remains will be interred in Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas A&M, Meals on Wheels of Galveston, Salvation Army of Galveston or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.