Following a long, courageous battle with cancer, Anna Antonia Giorgion, aka Anne A. Giorgion Fernandez, of Galveston, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019, at home in Galveston.
Born August 1, 1941, in Galveston, Texas to Irene (Nena) Hartasanchez Giorgion (Correa) and Antonio Giorgion, Anna was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline Academy.
From 1964 to 1991, she lived in Los Angeles, where she taught ESL, and was very involved in her sons' school activities. She was proud to have once served as PTA president.
Upon returning to Galveston, she was employed at St. Mary's Hospital as a patient relations specialist and translator. When St. Mary's closed, she took a similar position with UTMB. Her special knack for dealing with the public and putting people at ease earned her many letters of appreciation from former patients, as well as recognition as "Employee of the Month." In addition to yoga and gardening, Anna enjoyed reading, and attending Bible studies.
Survivors include sons, Steven Anthony Fernandez of Galveston, and Stacy Anthony (Fernandez) Cassanova & wife Kelly of Flemington, New Jersey; sister, Toni Giorgion Johnson and husband Frank of Grapeland, Texas; brother, Randy Correa and wife Lynn of Odessa, Texas; grandsons Aidyn Anthony Cassanova and Elvis Roland Cassanova of Flemington, New Jersey, granddaughter, Bella Jean Cassanova of Flemington, New Jersey.
Funeral services will be held on July 24, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galveston, Father Steven officiating at 11:00 a.m. with memorial to follow.
