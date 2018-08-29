William Frank Sandy
HOUSTON—William Frank Sandy, 81, of Houston, died Monday August 27, 2018 at his sisters residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Bernard Martin John, Sr.
GALVESTON—Bernard Martin John, Sr., age 71, of Galveston died Tuesday August 28, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos
PHILIPPINES—Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos, age 82, of Galveston, died Saturday August 19, 2018 at The Butuan Doctor’s Hospital in Butuan City, Philippines. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Stanley Robert Clowers
GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers, age 76, of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Claude Junior Marshall
GALVESTON—Claude Junior Marshall, age 68, of Galveston, died Thursday August 23, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Anne S. Herring
EL LAGO—Anne S. Herring, 82, resident of El Lago, Texas passed away August 23, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Johnnel Hines
CLEAR LAKE—Johnnel Hines, 59, passed away on 8-27-2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital surrounded by wife and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.