George Sealy, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — George Sealy, Jr. (aka George Sealy III) age 95, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2022. He was born in Galveston, Texas on May 4, 1927, the son of George Sealy and Eugenia TaylorSealy. George and his family lived in his family home on Broadway known as "Open Gates". They later lived in the Galvez Hotel until their home was completed at 53rd and the Boulevard.

George began school in Galveston but left at the age of eight to live on a ranch outside of Uvalde, Texas with his maternal grandparents. During his four years at the ranch, he attended a one room schoolhouse where he excelled academically. The experiences on the ranch molded George into the unique person he was - one of the last of the real gentlemen, kind, humorous, a true Texan with great integrity, always willing to help a stranger or to brighten their day with a smile and a bit of humor. George later moved with his grandparents to San Antonio, he attended San Antonio Academy and Texas Military Institute where he was National Honor Society President and Cadet Battalion Commander.

