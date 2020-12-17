Funeral services for Friday, December 18, 2020 Dec 17, 2020 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thompson ThompsonServices for John Thompson will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Thompson Chapel Fields-johnson Family Mortuary Funeral Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVideo shows slain La Marque man pointed gun at officer, investigators sayLeague City woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Saturday crashRunoffs 2020: Bowen, Hicks score decisive wins in League City council runoffMan found dead near Levi Fry identified as Texas City residentGalveston County schools seek return of hundreds of students as grades plummetAutopsy finds Feast was shot directly in the back, attorney saysWoman accused of dumping daughter in Texas City bayou faces trialBrown wins Galveston mayor's race over QuirogaLa Marque father pleads for return of missing teen daughterThieves after rare metals target auto exhaust parts CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Springs vs Pearland High School Football PlayoffsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Playoff FooballIn Focus: Santa Fe Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Ball High vs La Porte High School FootballIn Focus: Colts 26, Texans 20In Focus: Texans 27, Patriots 20In Focus: Friendswood vs Ball High School FootballIn Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Falls High School Football CommentedIt's going to be a long four years with Biden at helm (139)Guest editorial: The Wall Street Journal on Trump claims about Dominion Voting machines (101)Randy Weber should stop putting Trump above the people and the law (90)Democrats stole the Nov. 3 election (89)Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see (87)Nobody trumps Trump on lying, cheating and stealing (63)Question of the Week: Do you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott that no large-scale shutdowns are necessary despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state? (60)People chose student loan debt and should repay it (51)Politicians should put Americans first, help them (51)Despite macho bluster, Trump is a spoiled rich boy (49)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.