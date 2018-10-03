Telesforo “Polo” Gonzales, 84, of Kingwood, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Polo was born August 18, 1934 in Rocksprings, Texas to Juan and Victoria Gonzales.
Polo is survived by his two sons; Edward “Eddie” Gonzales of League City and Walter Gonzales (Berni) of Cleveland and his daughter, Terry Vasichko (David) of Texas City, sister, Domelia Gonzales of Beaumont and his seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating.
