Lucille Warner (“Mama Cile”) was born April 28, 1921, in Mayersville, Mississippi to John Wilson and Mary Riley. Lucille was the youngest of seven siblings. Lucille confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized and became a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Lucille married James Warner and to that union produced one child, Eddie Warner.
As a young child, Lucille and her family moved to Glen Allan, Mississippi. There they worked as sharecroppers. Lucille’s dream of moving off the plantation came true when late one night while hiding in the bed of a pickup truck, she paid a farm hand to drive her and her baby to Greenville, Mississippi. While living in Greenville, she joined Hinds Street Baptist Church where she sang with the Dr. Watts Choir that consisted of the mothers of the church. They sang to the glory of God while all dressed in white.
Lucille is still well known in her community and liked by many for her kindness. Lucille was employed with Doe’s Restaurant for over 30 years.
In November 2012, after the passing of her son, Lucille moved to Texas City, Texas with her granddaughter, Barbara Brown and family. While living in Texas City, Lucille became a member of the Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ under the leadership of Elder Dennis E. Broadnax, pastor.
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, “MaMa Cile” was called home to be at rest. Lucille was a very faithful church member, was very much loved and will be missed by all.
Lucille is preceded in death by her son, Eddie Warner, Sr.; grandson, Eddie Warner, Jr. and granddaughters, Gail Bell and Jeannette Holloway.
Lucille leaves to cherish her memory: four granddaughters, Barbara Price Brown of Texas City, Denise (Jerry) Johnson of Eads, Tennessee, Marion (Jimmy) Pollard of Corpus Christi, Texas and Doris Harris of La Marque, Texas; two nieces, Missionary Frankie Mae Griffin of Greenville and Gladys Stevenson of Clarksdale, Mississippi; nephew, Rev. Ralph (Doris) Stovall of Houston, Texas; a host of great-grands, great-great-grands and great-great-great-grands and special friends, Don Elliott, Amonce Fontenot and Vera Johnson.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service at 12:00 p.m. Both events will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) – Texas City, TX 77591 with Supt. Ronald Hampton officiating and Elder Dennis E. Broadnax, Sr., eulogist. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. 409-933-4300.
