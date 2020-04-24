Jimmie George Stathakos, 89, departed this life on April 22, 2020. BOI August 1, 1930, he left at age 15 to join the US Marine Corps where he served honorably for almost 10 years, attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served with the Fleet Marine Forces, Tsingtao, China, the Korean Conflict where he performed duties at the Chief of Staff level G-3 Operations, 1st Marine Air Wing, Japan, Guam & Hawaii as well as the East & West Coast Marine bases. He received his Honorable Discharge for reasons of service-connected disabilities in 1954. Upon returning home, resumed & completed his education at Ball High School & Business College. He then worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
In 1955, he visited his parents’ birthplace in Sparta, Greece where he met & married his beloved wife Stavroula after a 1-month courtship. Little did he know the correspondence with his Grandmother served as an 8-year courtship. She shared his pictures & letters with Stavroula who knew from the age of 13 she was going to marry him.
Upon returning to Galveston, he began working for SP Railroad & then Stone Forwarding Company, Inc. where he remained for the next 40 years until his retirement as Vice President & Director in 1996. He served on the Parish Council of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church as President for 16 years as well as many other capacities. He also served as the Charter Secretary/Treasurer of the Seamen’s Center. He was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans as well as a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment #688.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his Beloved Wife of 64 years, Stavroula, his three daughters, Aggelike Geeker & husband Spyro, Anastasia Donoghue & husband/godson Robert, Georgia Deatherage & husband Todd. His grandchildren Alexandria Barnes, Maya Leisey, Michael Geeker, Katy & Joseph Deatherage. His brother John Stathakos, brother & sister in law; Konstantinos & Nikoleta Menakake, sister in law Panagiota Andrexaki & Goddaughter Ekaterini Kakouros. He will also be missed by his numerous cousins, nephews, nieces & dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Aggelike Stathakos, step-mother, Aggelike Stathakos & brother Sam Stathakos.
The Trisagion & Funeral service shall be held at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Stelios Sitaras & Father Thomas Colyandro. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private for family only. However, please join livestreaming of the funeral service and graveside service using the following links: Funeral service https://youtu.be/WM8G_K5mYbI Graveside service: https://youtu.be/K3FLJVrhGZw.
Pallbearers are Spyro, Robert, Todd, Michael & Randy Carrasco.
He will be placed to rest at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery in Galveston.
The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his loving memory to one of the following;
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Avenue H, Galveston, Texas 77550 or Holy Archangels Greek Orthodox Monastery, 2191 Twin Sisters Drive, Spring Branch, Texas 78070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.