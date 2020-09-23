On Friday, September 18, 2020, Gloria Mae Miles died peacefully after a earthly journey of 92 years, one month and 19 days.
Gloria affectionately called Aunt See, was born July 30, 1928, in Dormer, LA, to Almeda Taylor and Richard Brown.
Gloria worked for the UTMB in the Medical Records Dept. and was a Supervisor when she retired in 1988. She joined Avenue L Baptist Church in 1951, and was affiliated with the 30th Street Neighborhood Club, Eastern Star, Court of Calanthe, and Womens Senior Mission at Avenue L. She was also deeply involved with the youth at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parent, her husband, Lucile Miles; mother in law, Lela Henderson; siblings, James Morgan, Henderson Alexander, Jr., Vera Robinson, Mary Brown; and son, Alfred Miles, Sr.
Gloria leaves cherish memories of her life with her children, David Reed (Paulette), Gloria “Laverene” Reed, Inez Jones (John), Almeda Simpson-Hendon (Elmo), Eugene “Johnny” Miles (Priscella), Loretta Patton (Edward), Joseph “Anthony” Miles (Carolin), James Miles; daughter-in-law, Alverta Miles; 23 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Eslen Love, Fannie Hightower (Edward), Jesse Brown (Grace), Theresa Williams; special friends, Marion and Lelia Collis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 26th, from 12:00 PM -2:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 PM at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing is required.
The family would life to thanks Ashton Parke Care Center and Tradition Health Hospice South.
