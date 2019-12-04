Brooks
Funeral services for Mary Brooks will be held today at St Luke Baptist Church, 1301 Ave. L. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Viewing at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Tomlinson
Celebration of life services for Larry Tomlinson will be held today at 5 p.m. at Christian Faith Center, 2412 College Hills Blvd., Ste 224 in San Angelo TX.
