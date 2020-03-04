Esther M. Garcia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, where she was surrounded by family.
Esther was raised in El Campo, TX. Esther later resided in Galveston, TX where she created a life for herself and her family. Esther enjoyed spending time with her husband, family, and grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes included entertaining friends, cooking, and watching her novelas.
Esther was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Diane Garcia.
Esther is survived by her husband, Jose G. “Wally” Garcia; daughters, Sylvia Gonzalez (Vic), Lisa Salazar (Tony); grandchildren; Desiree (Donny), Eric (Sara), Stephen, Heather (Sammy), Lyndsey (John), Mary, and Megan; great grandchildren; Aidan, Mila, Penelope, Camila, Sebastian, Avery, Cali, Freddy, and Gabby. Esther is also cherished by her sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Esther’s life will live forever in the hearts of every person's life she touched. Esther’s family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Palliative Care, and A-MED Healthcare Group.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11am, with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10am.
Following the memorial is a reception located at The VFW.
