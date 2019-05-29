John “Jack” Higgins Jr.
GALVESTON—John “Jack” Higgins Jr., 69, of Galveston, passed away on May 13, 2019. Service arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home, (409)763-2475.
Christopher Wayne Dawsey, Sr.
GALVESTON—Christopher Wayne Dawsey, Sr., 54, passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, www.carnesfuneralhome.com, 409-986-9900.
Kylie Renee Lindley
GALVESTON—Kylie Renee Lindley, 5 months, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, www.carnesfuneralhome.com, 409-986-9900.
Jesse Walker, III
TEXAS CITY—Jesse Walker, III, 68, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, May, 25, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
Larry Eugene Simpson
GALVESTON—Larry Eugene Simpson, 54, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors, 409-933-4300.
John W. Siverand
HOUSTON—John W. Siverand, 74, departed this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at North Cypress Medical Center, in Cypress, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Alfred “ToDo” Wycoff
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Alfred “ToDo” Wycoff, departed this life on May 25, 2019. Services are with Duggan Funeral Home in San Francisco, CA. Local arrangements with Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Cameron Matthew Anonsen
GALVESTON—Cameron Matthew Anonsen, 21, of Galveston, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
