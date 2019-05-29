John “Jack” Higgins Jr.

GALVESTON—John “Jack” Higgins Jr., 69, of Galveston, passed away on May 13, 2019. Service arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home, (409)763-2475.

Christopher Wayne Dawsey, Sr.

GALVESTON—Christopher Wayne Dawsey, Sr., 54, passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, www.carnesfuneralhome.com, 409-986-9900.

Kylie Renee Lindley

GALVESTON—Kylie Renee Lindley, 5 months, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, www.carnesfuneralhome.com, 409-986-9900.

Jesse Walker, III

TEXAS CITY—Jesse Walker, III, 68, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, May, 25, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.

Larry Eugene Simpson

GALVESTON—Larry Eugene Simpson, 54, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors, 409-933-4300.

John W. Siverand

HOUSTON—John W. Siverand, 74, departed this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at North Cypress Medical Center, in Cypress, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Alfred “ToDo” Wycoff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Alfred “ToDo” Wycoff, departed this life on May 25, 2019. Services are with Duggan Funeral Home in San Francisco, CA. Local arrangements with Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Cameron Matthew Anonsen

GALVESTON—Cameron Matthew Anonsen, 21, of Galveston, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

