Mr. Loyd B. Guidry, 89, of Hitchcock, Texas entered into eternal rest Tuesday August 14, 2018.
Services are Friday August 24, 2018 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., Galveston, TX. 77550. Viewing is at 9 A.M., Rosary at 9:45 A.M., Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th St., Galveston.
