HOUSTON — On Monday, March 29, 2021, Diane Moreno, our loving sister, passed away at age 70. Diane was born on December 19, 1950, in Texas City, Texas to Hector and Ernestine (Garza) Moreno. She was a graduate of Texas City High School (class of ‘69) and went on to receive her Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Houston.
An avid music lover, she was a music teacher for Spring Branch Independent School District and Houston Independent School District for over 25 years. After retiring, she worked as a freelance musician doing various performances with Chamber Music Unlimited, Galveston Symphony, Houston Sinfonietta, weddings, and other engagements.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Hector, and Ernestine Moreno. She is survived by her sister Doris Moreno Jones (Douglas), brothers Dwayne Moreno (Sara), and David Moreno (Oksana), nieces Shannon, Kimberly, Angela, and Emily, nephews Thomas, Samuel, Christian, and David and various cousins.
We will never forget your beautiful smile, kindness, and generosity. You will be truly missed — gone, but not forgotten....always in our hearts.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the music charity of your choice.
