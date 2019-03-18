Jimmy Lee Grigg, 53, of Santa Fe, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with a visitation from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Grigg, Sr., grandparents, Louise Cope, Herman Tilitzki, Janie Grigg and Raymond Grigg; stepson, Jeremy Lummus; uncles, Jack, Camil, Lou and Guy Grigg and Herman Lee Tilitzki; aunts, Joy Jones, Martha Wills and Doris B. Grigg and five cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Grigg.; son, Kaleb Grigg and Shelsei Alfaro; mother, Doris J. Grigg; step daughters, Stephanie and Donavan Jones, Lauren and Ryan Cotten; grandchildren, Alaina Cotten, Alyse Cotten, Layton Grigg, Jaxon Jones, Kataleya Grigg, brothers, Don and Debbie Grigg, Mark and Heather Grigg, Roy Grigg Jr; sister-in-law, Jennifer and Gerald Montieth, uncles, John Grigg, Mike Grigg, Ben and Rose Neves Grigg, Larry and Connie Tilitzki, Roger Wills, Roger and Ann Maddox; aunts, Patsy Grigg, Marilyn Grigg, Judy Tilitzki; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Jimmy was a central plant operator for Moody Gardens. Jimmy loved fishing, kayaking, playing dominos, pool, cards and working in his mancave. He LOVED life. His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren and his family. He was always quick with a smile, a laugh and the first in line when someone was in need. He would never hesitate to give the shirt off his back and would work tirelessly to help anyone that needed it.
Jimmy was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed, but we will always carry his memory in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.