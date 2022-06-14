TEXAS CITY — Mara Lynn Scott Brown affectionately known as “Lynn” after a lengthy illness was granted her Angel Wings on June 8, 2022, surrounded by her family who provided prayer, love and support during her transition.
Born on the 7th day of January, 1962 to Frank and Laura Washington, Lynn would be the 6th child of the Washington’s and was everyone’s Baby Girl. Lynn attended Guadalupe Catholic School, and was a member of Ms. Griego’s School of Dance. Lynn also played the saxophone. Lynn would continue her education and graduated in the Class of 1981 at Galveston Ball High School.
After graduation Lynn took a job in Medical Billing at UTMB and remained there until retirement and failing health. Lynn was a faithful member of the Queen of Peace Church in La Marque until her health declined.
Lynn had (3) beautiful kids Ashton, Ashley and Ronnie Jr., that she covered like a mother with cubs, they were the loves of her life and you would see her enjoying every minute of them growing up. Lynn was very active in their school sports. On any given Friday Night you could hear her and Felix yelling the La Marque Cougar chant.
Lynn continued to enjoy her Galveston life. Lynn would eventually meet her forever love Felix Brown Sr., they met and after a brief courtship they married and blended their families adding (2) additional sons. Felix Brown Jr. and Harrison Brown. Felix and Lynn were married for 24 year, until her departure on June 8, 2022
Lynn was a fun-loving person and never met a stranger. She was known for being an excellent cook making outstanding dishes like Gumbo and Mexican Casserole. Her favorite past times were dancing, playing cards and pulling the lever on the 1-arm Bandit at the Casino (always a winner).
Lynn’s Life seem so short to many at 60 years old but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of the existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her smile was infectious and her laughter brought us all Joy!
Lynn was preceded in death by father Frank Washington Sr, Mother Laura
“De Dear” Washington, sister RJ Dinnon, brother Frank Washington Jr. and grandparents.
Lynn leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 24 years Felix Brown, Sr., Children, Ashton Scott (Tanya) Ashley Scott, Ronald Scott (Ericka), Felix Brown, Jr. (Ashley), and Harrison Brown.
Grandchildren; Anasia Jones, Jaxson Scales, Rihanna Scott, Kyle Scott Beau Scott, Carter Brown and Kaleb Dozier.
Siblings: Joyce Singleton (Donald), Sandra Washington, Priscilla Toussant (Leo), Ethel Long, and Brother Keith Tolbert. God Daughter Jade Ware, Godson Denzel Benson, Sister in Laws: Rosaline Brown Leigh, (Ira), Janet (Tim), Rasheeda Sharif. A host of Devoted Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends who Loved her dearly.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 The family has requested mandatory wearing of masks for attendees.
