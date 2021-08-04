Timothy Rey Tim Santos

GALVESTON, TX — Timothy Rey Santos, 60 was called home Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Galveston, TX surrounded by family. Tim was born November 6, 1960 in Galveston, TX to Reymundo and Gloria Santos.
Tim was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Denise Trevino. Survived by his parents, Reymundo and Gloria Santos; daughter, Tabitha Santos; son, Bazill Santos; stepdaughter, Domineke Hayes; stepson, Luis Trevino; sisters, Cathy Letinich (Carl) and Carol Clark (Carlos Briones); brothers, Gilbert Santos (Debbie), Gregory Santos (Juanita), and Joe Rey Santos; and numerous grandchildren, a great granddaughter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and Stephanie.
Tim was a BOI. Resided in Schertz, TX and returned home to Galveston, TX for his later years. He was a very hard worker, talented, and creative carpenter. He was free-spirited and had a smile that would light up the room. He brought joy to his many friends and family.
Special thanks to all our family for their love and support, and the UTMB staff for giving him comforting care.
There will be a Memorial Service held in memory of Tim on Friday August 6th, 2021, at 6pm at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. (5602 P1/2, Galveston, TX. 77551)
