Jefferson
Homegoing services for William Jefferson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St., Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Taylor
Funeral services for James Taylor will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Weaver
Mass of Christian burial for Dorothy Weaver will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Sealy
Celebration of life services for Mary Ann Sealy will be held today at 10 a.m. at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Rd. in Hitchcock.
Rivers
Celebration of life services for Ronald Rivers will be held today at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Macedonia Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson.
Hawkins
Homegoing services for Brenda Hawkins will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Neighborhood Baptist Church, 1800 Oleander in La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Abbitt
Services for Kelly Abbitt will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Graveside services to follow at San Leon Cemetery.
Cauley
Funeral services for Willis Cauley will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 316 N. Pine Rd. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Stewart
Funeral services for Henry Stewart will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Church of the Nazarene in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.