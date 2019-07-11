Butch Elliott, 68, of Bacliff, passed away July 1, 2019 at his home in Bacliff. Butch was born August 29, 1950 to Buddy & Bernice Elliott in Bell County, TX.
Butch worked for Hill Sand Company 10 years before retiring. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and Warriors of the Word Motorcycle Ministry. He also was active with the Food Pantry Ministry. He loved fishing, camping & spending time with family & friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Boehlke. Butch is survived by his daughter, Tammy Willis, son Darek Shires, sister Betty Peters, brother-in-law Billy Boehlke and numerous nieces & nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at North Belton Cemetery at 1500 N. Main St in Belton, TX.
Butch will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.