David Henry Coach Mac McLaren

TEXAS CITY — David "Coach Mac" Henry McLaren, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Texas City. He was born on October 4, 1941 to William and Evelyn McLaren in Galveston, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his wife Dorothy "Jeanie" McLaren, daughter Pam Flores, sons; Michael McLaren and wife Sherry and James McLaren and wife Belinda, sister, Mary Ann McLaren, brothers; Ronnie McLaren, Jerry McLaren and Richard McLaren, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. A service will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:30PM at the James Crowder Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX. The Rev. Johnny Angel will be officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.