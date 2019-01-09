Linda Lou (Ware) Long went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Friendswood, Texas.
A native Houstonian, Linda was born on October 2, 1953 and attended Ross S. Sterling High School where she was a member of the Cavalier Drill Team and graduated in 1971. During her college years Linda worked with her father at Hahn & Clay Machine / Boiler Works. She earned her elementary education degree with honors from Texas A&M University in 1975, then received her accounting degree with honors from the University of Houston. She worked for a number of years at Touche Ross accounting firm before taking time off to raise her two sons. Linda loved to read, paint and hook rugs. She was a member of the Decorative Artists of Texas and the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists, Stash Sister Chapter of Harem, where she had many friends. Linda also loved the Texans football team and attended many games with her family.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Thomas R. Harris and Theresa Harris, her father, William Ware, and her beloved mother-in-law, Wada Long.
She is survived by her husband David of 41 years, sons William (Brandy) and Cody (Stefani), grandchildren Bailey, Claire, Ripley, mother Margaret Beeley, sister Mary Ware (Susan Karow), brother-in-law Jeff Long and sister-in-law Gaye Long, nieces Kelsey Long, Leone Mack and many cousins in Texas and Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church at Meyerland, 4900 Jackwood St., Houston, TX 77096.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital and the rebuilding fund for Saint Thomas Episcopal Church and School.
