SANTA FE—Norma “Miss Audrey” Smith, age 71, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Mainland Center Hospital. She was born in Camden, New Jersey on June 5, 1947. She was raised in Port Bolivar and later moved to Texas City, then Santa Fe. Audrey was a proud Christian and a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was very actively involved. “Miss Audrey” was well loved and touched many lives with her goodness and mercy. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother Norma Marie Smith; father Harry Alvin Smith; brother Edwin H. Smith, Sr.; and nephew Leonard Paul Smith.
She is survived by her siblings, Lee Smith and wife Janet, Marta Toni Carter and David Alvin Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; good friend Linda Layer; and her very best friend Dianna Lee.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 2220 29th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church, with Pastor Hector Rodriguez and Brother Ronnie Mills officiating.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nursing staff at The Resort and Mainland Center Hospital ICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church/Attn: Nursery, 2220 29th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
