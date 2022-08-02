HITCHCOCK — Mr. Billy Joe Schoen passed from this life Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, peacefully at home in Hitchcock surrounded by his family.
Born August 6, 1941 in Taylor, Texas, Mr. Schoen had lived most of his life in Hitchcock. He had worked as a welder most of his life and later a mechanic for Galveston County Mosquito Control for 10 years. Billy was a member of the Hitchcock Jaycee’s, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz B. and Fannie Levelle (Roswell) Schoen; brothers, Julius Schoen and Elton Schoen; sister, Margarite Stefka.
Survivors include his loving wife for over 57 years, Barbara Schoen; sons, Billy Schoen, Jr. and wife, Wendy, Bryan Schoen and wife, Casey; daughters, Margie Bajraszewski and husband, Johnny, Jo Ann Robertson, Judy Holbrook and husband, Gary; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Chad Overton officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Billy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
