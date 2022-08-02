Billy Joe Schoen

HITCHCOCK — Mr. Billy Joe Schoen passed from this life Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, peacefully at home in Hitchcock surrounded by his family.

Born August 6, 1941 in Taylor, Texas, Mr. Schoen had lived most of his life in Hitchcock. He had worked as a welder most of his life and later a mechanic for Galveston County Mosquito Control for 10 years. Billy was a member of the Hitchcock Jaycee’s, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandkids.

