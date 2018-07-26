Deborah Mignon Box (Sutton), 68, of Galveston, Texas and Conifer, Colorado died on Friday, July 6, 2018, from early-onset Alzheimer’s. She was born on October 30, 1949, in Brady, Texas, the only child of R.G. and Rene Sutton.
Debbie met Mike Box at MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas and they were married on August 30, 1969. She left the University of Texas at Arlington to work as a bank teller while Mike finished bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Debbie became a devoted stay-at-home mother when their only child, Angie, was born in Houston in 1975.
Debbie was a passionate community volunteer throughout her life. When her daughter was young, Debbie dedicated her time to the local public school. She volunteered as a part-time, unpaid elementary school art teacher. When several parents of students in her daughter’s class offered to chaperone field trips and organize class parties, Debbie became the room mother for another class that was not fortunate enough to have such parental involvement. Her contributions were recognized when Debbie won the first Jackie Newcomb Award for outstanding volunteer service to Askew Elementary School in Houston. The family moved to Denver and then to Midland, Texas, where Debbie spent ten years as a hospice volunteer, facilitating groups of teenagers who had experienced the loss of a parent. With her husband, Debbie was a life member of the Galveston Historical Foundation and recipient of the Sally B. Wallace Award for Historic Preservation. She was a member of the Ashton Villa committee and attended or volunteered at homes tours for more than forty years.
In her later years, Debbie returned to an interest from her youth: art. Debbie painted bright watercolors, often featuring the historic architecture and lush landscaping of Galveston. As her illness progressed, she transitioned to oil paintings and her landscapes became darker. Debbie gifted her paintings to friends and family and donated them to charity auctions.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mike Box; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Brad Brown; grandchildren, Stephen and Adele Brown; mother, Rene Sutton; and aunt, Opal Simmons. She was predeceased by her father, R.G. Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Galveston Historical Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Debbie’s cremated remains will be interred next to her father’s in a small graveside service will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 10:00am at Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery in Flower Mound, Texas. A reception for family and friends to celebrate Debbie’s life will be arranged at a future date in Galveston.
