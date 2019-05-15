Ralph Breeding went peacefully home on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born December 29, 1945 in Freeport, TX to Naaman and Marie Breeding.
Ralph (Pawpaw) is survived by loving wife of 53 years, Janet Hopper Breeding; daughter, Cindy Taylor (Frankie); grandchildren, Emily and Scottie Taylor; 3 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; Walter and Vera Hopper; baby daughter, Lisa Diane; and sister, Ruth.
Ralph, along with his wife Janet, started the Food Pantry at their church, Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends, which continues to thrive on donations and fundraising events. In October 2013, Ralph and Janet began a new journey. They became the first Apartment Life CARES Team to live at the Mariposa Bay Colony 55+ Senior Apartment community in Dickinson. This was an amazing time for Ralph. He loved to cook which led him to gather a group of men to cook breakfast once a month for the residents. Most events involved cooking and bringing the residents together to build a community. Ralph loved to help people.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 3rd Street, League City, Texas.
A donation in memory of Ralph Breeding can be made to: Lighthouse Food Pantry, 925 3rd Street, League City, TX.
