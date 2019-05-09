GALVESTON—Jordan Kayla Kamunyu Jones, 11, God’s little angel departed this life on April 28, 2019, at UTMB Hospital.

A service celebrating her life will begin with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, grandparents; host of great aunt, great uncles, uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.

See full obit at www.fieldsjohnson.com

