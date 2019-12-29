Mildred Rose “Tincy” Campbell, long-time Texas City resident, gardener, Sunday School teacher, prayer warrior, mom, nana, and dear friend, entered heaven’s gate on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was 80.
Tincy died peacefully as she slept on a bright and sunny Sunday morning. At the same hour just several years earlier, she would be putting the roast on a simmer, grabbing her Sunday School lesson plans, and heading across the block to First Baptist Church, as she had done most every Sunday since 1969. It would only be appropriate that Tincy leave this earth on the day she most cherished and doing what she most treasured—celebrating Christ.
Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago, Tincy knew there would be much difficulty in her final days. In the face of a horrible disease, she prayed and continued to serve until she could no longer do so. But even in the absence of mind, her selfless spirit never faltered; Tincy was graceful, clothed in dignity, and never failed to show her love. Her Christlike character endured through the darkest of hours.
On April 10, 1939, Tincy was born in Olfen, Texas to Joseph Christopher Halfmann and Florence Murphey Buxkemper Halfmann. Her early years involved tending to the chicken coop and picking the vast cotton fields on her family farm just a few miles outside San Angelo. Tincy was one of the last surviving daughters of an orphan train rider. Originally from New York City, her mother was seated on an orphan train bound for Westphalia, Texas with nothing but a pin on her shirt designating the stop. This garnered Tincy’s interest in her family genealogy, leading to great appreciation of her German-Jewish heritage.
At the age of 12, Tincy moved to Texas City and attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School. Several years later, she attended Ursuline Academy in Galveston. She then returned to Texas City High School, where she graduated in 1957. Tincy attained two associate degrees from College of the Mainland.
Shortly after graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Jay Edmond Campbell. They were married sixty-two years until his death on November 4, 2019. Just forty-one days later, she joined him in heaven.
Tincy’s first job was as a child-care provider. She later drove a bus for Texas City ISD, and eventually ended up at College of the Mainland where she retired after twenty years. Following her official retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher.
There is little doubt that Tincy’s spirit is woven in divine cloth. Her daily prayer objectives cast a wide net, diligently imploring God to grace her family, friends, and many far and wide with His blessings. Though her prayers are missed, she leaves behind an encouraging blueprint of how to lead a fulfilling life among loving family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Jay; father Joseph and mother Florence; and siblings Donald Halfmann, Kathleen Sensat, Eugene Halfmann, Robert Halfmann, Joseph Halfmann, and twin Maurice Halfmann. Surviving her are son Dickey Campbell and wife, Lisa, daughter Melissa Tucker and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jay Campbell and wife, Tara, Jonathan Campbell and wife, Shannon, Michael Weston Tucker, Erica Tucker, and Julie Parnell and husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren Jayne Campbell, Lilly Campbell, John Edmond Campbell, and Cason Parnell; sister-in-law Billie Selke; brother Melvin Halfmann; beloved friends Phil and June Osburn, Carry Pinkston, and Nidia Esquivel; and caretakers Sybil Oliver, Lynette Perez, and Alice Aldridge.
Family will receive guests to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 2:00 p.m.-- 4:00 p.m., with a 4:00 p.m. Memorial Service to follow, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church – Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowery Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Daniel Piazza for his diligent care over many years. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tincy’s memory to First Baptist Church of Texas City’s building campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.