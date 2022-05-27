SANTA FE — William B. "BJ" Martinez, Jr. passed from this life Tuesday, May 24 2022 with his family by his side.
BJ was born June 10, 1975 in Galveston, Texas. After high school, BJ continued his education in the medical and law enforcement fields. He worked as a volunteer for Santa Fe Fire & Rescue. He spent several years as an EMT with Santa Fe EMS, served as a Police Officer for the City of Hitchcock, TX and prior to his illness, he worked as a Dispatch Supervisor for the Port of Galveston Police Department. He had a love for law enforcement but his greatest love was for his family and friends.
BJ is preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Norma Martinez and Raymond and Nell "Honey" Perry.
Survivors include his parents, William "Billy" and Connie (Perry) Martinez, Sr.; son, William Martinez, III and sister, Stacey Martinez-Jones, husband, Sedric; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, great-nieces, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas with Miss Amanda Windham officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in BJ's name to American Kidney Foundation, 2223 Buckner Boulevard, #250, Dallas, Texas 75227. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
