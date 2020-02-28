Margaret Emilie Bilek, 91, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1928 in Richmond, Texas to Julius and Edith Spacek.
She was a lifelong residence of La Marque and Texas City. Margaret was a long time member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Guild. Prior to the onset of dementia, she had a phenomenal memory of family history becoming somewhat of a family historian as she gathered individual’s life details and could recall them from memory for years. She loved and enjoyed her extended family so much that she and her sister, Jodie, began an annual family reunion. Her love of family enlisted vast genealogy research. Margaret enjoyed hobbies that included reading, music, sewing, genealogy and growing plants and flowers. Her world brightened greatly when the grandchildren and great grandchildren were present.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank Joseph Bilek; two sisters, Mary Chovanec and Josephine Mikeska; and brother, Julius Spacek. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Bilek (Mike Murphy); two sons, Frank Bilek (Pam Huffman) and Don Bilek (Michelle Bilek); sister-in-law, Juanita Bilek; two grandchildren, Blair Bilek and Ariell Whitten(Rusty); and six great grandchildren, Gabrielle Bilek, Karsten Bilek, Mia Bilek, Brody Whitten, Bailey Whitten and Lucas Whitten; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a vigil and rosary at 4:00pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in New Taiton, TX with Father Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating.
Pallbearers will be Frank Bilek, Don Bilek, Blair Bilek, Karsten Bilek, Rusty Whitten, Brody Whitten and Lucas Whitten.
