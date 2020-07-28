SANTA FE—
Karen Stellhorn stepped through Heaven’s gates on the evening of July 24th with her family by her side.
Karen was born June 11, 1936. In November 1954, she was married to Paul L. Stellhorn, recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They had lived in Sparta, Illinois until 1970, when they moved to Texas.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bessie Lowe of Galveston; grandparents, Edward and Mable Lowe of Sparta, Illinois; brother, Jerry Lowe of Magnolia, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Paul L. Stellhorn; children, Kim and Cindy Stellhorn; Heather and Rick Ives, Julie and Ronald Geesing; sisters-in-law, Janice Lowe and Sandi Berman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Christopher and Shannon Stellhorn, Cephas, Gideon, Silas and Aibhlinn Stellhorn, Andrew and Ashley Stellhorn, Eisley and Amelia Stellhorn, Stephen Geesing, Anastasia and Alec Fultz; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Karen’s name to HIS Ministries, 4205 Jackson Street, Santa Fe, TX 77517.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
