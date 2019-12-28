Carlos E. Tamez
GALVESTON—Carlos E. Tamez, 68, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Anna Jayline Salazar-Romero
GALVESTON—Anna Jayline Salazar-Romero, 21, of Galveston died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Michael Dewayne Hill, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Michael Dewayne Hill, Jr., transitioned into eternity on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in La Porte, TX. Services are pending with Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. Dorthea Jones is the Funeral Director.
Donald Bryant
GALVESTON—Donald Bryant, 84, passed away on December 23, 2019 at UTMB surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Josephine Denefeild Simmons
GALVESTON—Josephine Denefeild Simmons, 71, passed away on December 23, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Lula Mae Howard Burns
LA MARQUE—Lula Mae Howard Burns, 58, departed this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
Joyce L. Clark Jones
HITCHCOCK—Joyce L. Clark Jones, 86, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
Caroline Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Caroline Rodriguez, age 54, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
