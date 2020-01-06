James Earl (Jim) Pickett

Former Galveston Independent School District superintendent, Jim Pickett, 81, died at home in Port Townsend, WA on November 15th, 2019. He had lived 28 years with Stage IV kidney cancer.
Born in Wharton, TX, Jim grew up in the small farming community of Iago. As a youth, he worked with his father in the Pickett Hatchery and Chicken feed store. He was a state winner in the 4-H club and an Eagle Scout. He attended Wharton County Junior College on a football scholarship and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont with a teacher’s degree in history—a degree paid for with prize money won with champion chickens at annual Houston “fat stock” shows.
Jim began his professional career teaching junior high in Houston in 1960.
At age twenty-two, he was drafted into the US Army and served two years on active duty. He received a reserve commission and completed 28 years of reserve military service, retiring as a colonel in the Medical Service Corps as a hospital administrator. He was a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College.
After his two years of active military service, Jim resumed teaching in Houston. He completed an M. Ed at the University of Houston. He began his school administration service in Galveston. After ten years as superintendent of the school district, he took a medical retirement in 1993. He had 33 years of public education credit.
Jim met Cherie Phillips during Army Reserve training in Wisconsin. They were married 35 years.
They moved to Sequim, WA. to assist Cherie’s parents.
In retirement, Jim began what he affectionately referred to as “paying back” for community support he had received while in public school education. He was thankful to be able to help and stay busy.
Working with Citizens for Sequim Schools, a grassroot community group, Jim and Cherie chaired the 1995 election drive for a 25 million dollars’ capital improvement bond. (Its passage resulted in a new middle school, a large high school classroom addition, a second gymnasium and other campus improvements.) Jim taught as a substitute teacher for six years. He was honored later to be selected as the Sequim School District’s hearing officer.
While in Sequim, he became president of the following non-profit organizations: United Way of Clallam County, City of Sequim Parks Advisory Board, Friends of Sequim Library, Sequim Sunrise Rotary, Sequim Education Foundation and Diversified Industries.
He was an elected member of the Clallam County Charter Review Commission.
He served a year as Volunteer Executive Director of the Dungeness Valley Health and Wellness Clinic.
For six years, he was a Sequim instructor for the AARP’s Safe Driving Program.
He and Cherie volunteered for four years as weekly delivery staff with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.
In 2007, Jim received the Clallam County Community Service Award.
In 2010, he received Sequim’s Citizen of the Year Award.
Jim was a proud Rotarian and happily represented the seven Washington clubs in Clallam and Jefferson Counties and served as Assistant Rotary District Governor for three years.
In 2006 he became an ambassador for ShelterBox USA--an organization that, with the help of Rotary, provides emergency shelter to those experiencing natural or man-made disasters. In 2017, Jim was the top fundraiser for ShelterBox in North America for raising over $337,880 with his presentations in Washington state. He remains the most successful fund raiser in ShelterBox USA history.
He completed 46 years as a Rotarian in October 2017. He was honored by his fellow Rotarians in the Sequim Sunrise Rotary Club with his second Distinguished Service Award.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Denise Stewart, her husband Christopher, and granddaughter, Ella, who live in Dallas, TX.
Jim leaves Texas cousins Gayle Simons, Bay City; Billie Jean Barker, Wharton; Linda (Bob) Mastin, Salado; Barbara (Richard) Edwards, Pearland; Kathy Burney, Pearland; Jane (Mark) Weld, Garwood, and in Kentucky, Patty (Duane) Garrett, Lexington.
At Jim’s request there was no service. Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to support the Sequim Education Foundation (POB 3065, Sequim WA 98382) or ShelterBox USA through the Sequim Sunrise Rotary Foundation (POB 1521, Sequim WA 98382).
