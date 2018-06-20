Graveside service for Mrs. Texie Jenelle Nichols, 85, of Gilmer will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX under the direction of Croley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nichols went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 18, 2018 in Gilmer.
Texie was born August 7, 1932, in Marshall, TX to the late Buford Cumbie, Sr. and Claudine (Williams) Cumbie and she married Kenneth Nichols on May 12, 1988 in Longview, TX. She worked for many years as a teller at Hometown Bank in Galveston, TX.
Mrs. Nichols is survived by her daughters, Deborah Kilgore and husband, Rodger, Sherri Schanzer and husband, Luke "Jerry", Karen Gerondale and husband, Mark; sister, Shirley Ruth Cox, seven grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. The youngest being her name sake, Texie Jane Monteith.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Nichols; brother, Buford Cumbie, Jr.; grandsons, Kevin Dale Kilgore and Edward Bradley Barr; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 1640 FM 1252 E, Kilgore, TX 75662 or Hearts Way Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd Longview, TX 75605.
