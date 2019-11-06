Eugene "Geno" Clyde Sinibaldi born June 3, 1940, left this earth on October 16, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA at age 79, after a heroic fight with cancer.
Geno is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Patricia R. Sinibaldi; his children, Earl (Tanya), Nina (Dave), Angelo (Kimberly), Kevin (Jennifer); his 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia "Kay" (Chuck) Harwell.
Geno worked the majority of his younger years at Falstaff Brewery in Galveston until the company was sold. He then moved his family to California. He worked for Advanced Marine Transport in Costa Mesa and eventually bought the company. This was the beginning of his long career in the trucking industry.
Geno loved spending time with his family and friends. His two favorite places to do so were at BBQs and racetracks. He participated in the Galveston County BBQ cook-off for several years and cooked a mean brisket. Geno also had a passion for dirt track racing as he was a 2nd generation race car driver. He ran stock cars, sprint cars, midgets, and jalopies (the birth of the modified).
Please join us in celebrating Geno's life and legacy Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Bayou Vista Community Center, 856 Bonita Drive, Bayou Vista, TX from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
