On Wednesday morning March 11, 2020 at the age of 47 Ronald Dwight Daniels passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Ronald was born October 26, 1972 to the proud parents of Robert Sr. and Connie Daniels. Upon his arrival he was welcomed and adored by his two older brothers, Robert Jr, and Rodrick. The three boys were inseparable and loved one another dearly.
He attended elementary and middle school through Hitchcock ISD. Ronald was a proud Cougar graduate of La Marque High School Class of 1991. He worked as a police officer in Galveston, Hitchcock and La Marque Texas. He was currently employed at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as a special investigator until his untimely death.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents Robert Sr and Connie Daniels, his brother Robert Daniels Jr., his aunt Cynthia Brown, his niece Brianna Daniels, as well as his close friends Zachary Julian and James Garrett.
Ronald leaves behind Ericka Daniels, his sons Nikolas, Noah, and John Daniels, and his one and only daughter Nyah (Squirrel) Daniels. His brother Rodrick Sr. (Irene) Daniels. His nephews Jeremy (Brittany) Daniels, Rodrick Jr. (Jennifer) Daniels, Joshua (Danyelle Coleman) Daniels, and Anthony Guerrero. His niece Serena Daniels. His half-sister Christine Lewis and her sons Kaci and Kyran as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life Services for Ronald will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11pm at Carnes Funeral Home at 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX . Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery 21620 Gulf Fwy Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.