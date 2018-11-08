The family of Rev. Freddie Walker Tillman, Sr. invites you to join them as they celebrate the life and legacy of a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, friend and servant of God. Services will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St John Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
He was minister at Progressive Baptist Church for many years and was retired from Todd Shipyard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Tereica Tillman; and two sons, Freddie, Jr. and Larry Tillman.
He leaves a legacy of love with his son, Edward J. Tillman (Ruby); daughters, Sandra Thomas (Reginald), Diane Crockrell; daughter in law, Linda Tillman; ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; four nephews; four nieces; numerous special friends, and the Meridian 3rd floor staff; other relatives and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
