On November 3, 1952, Roy Lee Wilson was born to Andrew and Lenora Wilson of La Marque, Texas. He went home to be with the Lord on Monday August 27, 2018.
He graduated from La Marque High School 1972. Roy was a phenomenal basketball player, who made the varsity squad as a freshman in high school. He received many honors as a player including: All-district and All-state. He continued his education at Prairie View A & M. He also loved to study God’s Word and attended Galveston College and Open Bible Academy focusing on Bible studies.
Roy has always been heavily involved in church. He was baptized at an early age at Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas. He later joined Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member of the Usher Board and an ordained Deacon. In 2010, Roy joined Macedonia Baptist Church and was ordained as a Deacon on December 3, 2017.
Roy had many talents. He worked for Amoco Chemical Company, Moody Gardens (Transportation Supervisor), Monsanto Chemical Plant, St. Johns Hospital, Carnes Funeral Home.
Roy enjoyed ALL sports but none more than the Dallas Cowboys Football Team and he accumulated quite an assortment of Dallas Cowboys memorabilia.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; Andrew and Lenora Wilson; his sister, Nicky Carol Porter, and a special sister-in-law Precita Corbett.
Roy leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Philett together they created a beautiful blended family; Children: Jomoso Wilson (Misty), Trenard (T.J) Davis (Leticia), Joshua Wilson (Sybil), George Carter (Kimberly), Bernisha Carter and Chalon Schells-Mays (Demetrius); grandchildren: Kyuna Pope, Datavian (Ty) Davis, Karynton Davis, Trenard Davis Jr., Landon Davis, Lindsey Davis, Isiah Carter, Jordan & Kaleb Miles, Will Carter IV, Klayton Carter; great grandchildren, Aubri Turner and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and extended family.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2920 Ave. M ½ Galveston, TX. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. funeral service will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Immediately following services his interment will be at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.