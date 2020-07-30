Biscamp
Funeral service for Byrum Biscamp will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Miller
Memorial service for Garrett Miller will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, TX.
Scott
Funeral service for Rosella Scott will be held today at 11:00am at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Sumners
Celebration of life service for Kendall Sumners will be held today at 10:00am at Carlos Garza Sports Complex, 3300 Magnolia Ave, Texas City, TX.
Taylor
Funeral service for Eddie Taylor will be held today at 11:00am at Carens Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
