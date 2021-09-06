Peter Anthony Contenta, Jr.

SANTA FE — Peter was born in the Berkshires of Massachusetts on January 28, 1957. He graduated from Lenox High School in 1975 and went to work for a landscaping company. Later, he went to work for Price Chopper. On November 19, 1977, he married his wife Donna. He was Donna's high school sweetheart. After moving to Texas in February 1978, Peter worked for Safeway Supermarkets. The following July, he and Donna welcomed their daughter Jennifer, who quickly became the center of his world. Family was everything to him.
Pete was a man with many interests over the years and a well-known hobby pusher. His passion was scuba diving, but he loved riding his Harley, fishing, shooting and was a flying powered Para plane instructor. Peter was service minded and a proud patriot who loved his country dearly. He was a spiritual man, and although not much of a participant of organized religion, he had a relationship with his savior Jesus Christ. Peter loved his friends and family dearly. He was the most loyal friend you could find.
Peter, as a law enforcement officer, started his career with the Galveston Sheriff's Department. He then served 8 years with the City of Santa Fe Police Department, and then later served with The Galveston Police Department where he retired as a Sergeant. After retirement, he went back into law enforcement service with the Bayou Vista Police Department, where he once again retired, as a Captain.
Peter is preceded in death by his parents, Peter Contenta and Ruth Fuhlbrigge; beloved sister, Patricia (Mlaker); grandparents, Caesar and Giovina (Palma) Contenta, and Gladys (West) and Carl Fuhlbrigge; aunts, Antonette and husband Frank Avalle, Louise and husband Bill Savory, Josephine and husband Joe Mauro, Francis and husband Bill Fields, and Barbara and husband Walter Martin; uncles, Charlie and his wife Mary (Dudley), and Fred Fuhlbrigge and his wife Caroline.
Peter is survived by his wife, Donna DaFonte Contenta; his daughter, Jennifer (Jenna) Contenta; sisters, Jeanne Mosebach and Husband Robert, and Cookie (Ruth) and husband Don Polly; sister-in-law, Brenda Shook; nieces, Donna (Mlaker) and husband Robert Schenk, Darci (Mlaker) and husband Mike Hosken, and Samantha (Herrick) and husband Bret Vaks; nephews, Dean Cimini and wife Liz, Andrew Herrick and Tyler Weider; uncles, Bud (Leo) and wife Jean Kane, and Charles Bunton; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2pm to 2:45pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. A Celebration of Life memorial service will start at 3pm, led by GPD Chaplain and Tiki Island Chapel Pastor Fred Pratt and by family representative Pete Van Beek.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in remembrance of Peter, to one of the two charities he loved most: The Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or The W.A.V.E.S. Project: https://www.wavesproject.org/donate/
