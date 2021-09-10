ALVIN — Aloha Louise Berger, age 74 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the UTMB Hospital located in League City, Texas. Aloha was born August 28, 1946 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of Alvin. She graduated from Ball High School in 1965, and went on to work for the United States Post Office in Galveston for 30 years. After retirement, Aloha took care of her grandchildren for a few years. Following this, she worked in the cafeteria at Kubacak Elementary in Santa Fe, the Mother’s Day Out program at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe and part time at Kroger in Dickinson, Texas. Through all of her employment, the selfless service she provided impacted the lives of many.
Aloha’s unwavering faith prevailed in all circumstances. She put God first and her family second. Her trust in the Lord’s will was never ending. She demonstrated her love for the Lord by serving people through church functions including Vacation Bible School, AWANAS, and Mission Santa Fe. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved her family. She never missed an opportunity to brag on them. She was dearly loved and cherished by all.
Aloha is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Tommie Lou Richardson; brother, Jack Richardson. Aloha is survived by her daughter, Debbie Kidd and husband Brian; son, Larry Berger and wife Melissa; sister, Lynda Orton; grandchildren, Jacob Berger, Hannah Kidd and Nathan Kidd; special nieces, Tammy Orton, Robyn Burns and Aloha Bishop; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Alvin Missionary Baptist Church ( 2102 West Lang Alvin, Texas 77511).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.