GALVESTON—
Margeree Wilson age 83 of Texas City passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at her residence in Texas City.
Funeral services are 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10am Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
