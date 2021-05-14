William A. Bill Corrigan

EARLY — Funeral services for Bill Corrigan, age 86, of Early, formerly of Texas City, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 14, 2021, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Bill passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
William Arthur “Bill” Corrigan, Jr. was born in Texas City to William and Ella Ruth Corrigan. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1951. Bill married Betty Haughton on January 26, 1954 in Sealy. Bill went on to work for Union Carbide (now Dow Chemical) as a supervisor in the testing and inspection department. He retired in 1981. Bill and Betty have made Early, Texas their home for the past ten years. Bill had a passion for coaching youth league baseball for many years in Texas City. He and Betty were also very active in the Early Lions Club. Bill was a Methodist by faith.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty, of Early; four children, Debi Patrick and husband Dale of Forney, Robi Comer and husband Mike of Deer Park Tammy Koonce and husband Bo of Clyde, and Tim Corrigan and wife Karen of Santa Fe, Texas, nine grandchildren, Dustin Triplett, Kelli Brooks, Brooke Walker, Lindsey Koonce, Denee’ Patrick-Allen, Jason Chenowith, Jessica Castro, Leslie Corrigan, Timothy Corrigan and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net
