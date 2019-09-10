Jennifer Lynn Armantrout
Jennifer Lynn Armantrout, 31, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Yolanda Ybarra Herrera
Yolanda Ybarra Herrera, 55, of HItchcock, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirector.com
William "Doug" Knight
William "Doug" Knight passed away on September 9, 2019 in Dickinson, Texas. Services are pending and in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
James Arthur Moore
James Arthur Moore, 70, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirector.com
