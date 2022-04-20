LEAGUE CITY, TX — Jeanette “MeMe” Hays Vaughan was born February 3, 1947 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Rosemary Hays; her sister, Diana Bolden; and brothers Richard and Randall Hays.
Jeanette worked as an aircraft fabricator for Pearson Yachts then worked until retirement from Northrup Grumman. She loved to coach her daughters’ softball teams. We played softball as soon as we were able to swing a bat. She also loved to play basketball and volleyball. Her hobbies included going to yard sales, thrift stores or anyplace she could find a deal. She loved redoing furniture and making old, rundown things new again. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her dogs.
She is survived by her daughters Suzie Osborne, Nancy Robinson (Edward), Vicki Felton (Frankie), and Julie Putman, and sister Sherri Hays and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Sue Hays. She also leaves behind grandchildren; Curtis, Jamie, Isabella, Olivia, Lucky, Montana, Nolan, Logan, Kasie, Nicholas, and Mamie; great-grandchildren Lucy, Rosie, Killian, and Braxton; and numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 3:00PM at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church located at 925 3rd St. in League City.
