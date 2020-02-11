GALVESTON—Eloise Jackson, 92, received her call into eternal rest on Friday, February 7, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lisa Johnson transitioned from this life on February 7, 2020 at Houston Hospice in Houston, TX. The Celebration of her life is pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.
GALVESTON—Sephronia J Jones, 69, received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Peggy Sue Smith, 66, of Houston, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
