Kenneth Wayne Justice Sr., was born March 8,1960 to the late Jason and Johnnie Justice. He was a proud 1978 graduate of La Marque High School. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Kenneth was a loving fiancé, father, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. A noble man of great character and strength.
His memory will be cherished by his devoted fiancé, Annette Shaw; children, Chelsea Justice, Kenneth Justice, Jr.,(Yari) Kari Justice and, Kolin Justice; granddaughter, Aria Justice; devoted sister, Jacqueline Justice; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Fellowship Missionary L Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. followed by service at 11:00 A.M. with Rev D. K. Carpenter, officiating, Rev. Gregory Wyatt, eulogist. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery. See his full obit at www.fieldsjohnson.com
